Miami Trace Homecoming Court announced

The Miami Trace High School 2017 Homecoming Court, including Queen Dyamin Baker and King Dylan Page, was announced at a Friday assembly. From left to right, freshman attendants Shalyn Landrum and Jaden Haldeman, sophomore attendants Hayley Binegar and Caden Bridges, junior attendants Callynne Cockerill and Hayden Walters, senior nominees Kinsey Adkins and Braden Wallace, Tanner Bryant and Cameron Carter, Queen Dyamin Baker and King Dylan Page, senior nominees Kennedy Campbell and Brett Lewis, Alyssa Griggs and Colin Wolffe, and Morgan Miller and Tony Alltop. Miami Trace’s homecoming football game is set for next Friday.

