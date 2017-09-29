Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, punching officer

A 59-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly punched a Washington Court House police officer in the throat.

The incident was reported to have occurred Sept. 22 at approximately 12:16 p.m. inside an apartment 11 at 511 E. Temple St. in Washington C.H.

Officers with the Washington Court House Police Department were dispatched to the apartment in reference to a protection order violation. Upon arrival, an officer knocked on the door and the door swung open, reports said. Inside, Joseph E. Lyons, of Washington C.H., was reportedly observed in a chair in the corner of the residence while the protected person was laying on a bed several feet away.

Officers advised Lyons of the protection order and that he would be arrested for the violation. Reports said the officers asked Lyons to stand up and he refused. Officers then ordered Lyons to stand up and he again refused to stand. An officer began to assist Lyons in standing up, at which time Lyons pulled away from the officer, swung, and punched the officer in the throat, reports said.

As one officer attempted to gain control of Lyons, the officer allegedly struck Lyons in the face, reports said, and two officers attempted to take Lyons to the ground with Lyons’s face striking the wall on the way to the ground. Reports said an officer then used pepper foam and delivered two short blasts to Lyons’s face in an effort to gain complete compliance.

Reports said Lyons continued to fight and once on the ground, Lyons refused to give up his right hand and place it behind his back, at which time an officer administered a taser to Lyons’s lower back, which had the desired effect. After being handcuffed, reports said Lyons had blood covering his face and was assisted down the stairs by the officers. A squad arrived shortly, reports said, and cleaned Lyons’s face, revealing a small cut above his eye. Lyons received two stitches for the cut, reports said.

He was transported to the Fayette County Jail, charged with obstruction of official business, a fifth-degree felony, assault, a fourth-degree felony, resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Court records show Lyons was indicted Sept. 8 for domestic violence, with one prior, a fourth-degree felony, by a Fayette County grand jury. The record states Lyons will be arraigned on the charge Oct. 16.

