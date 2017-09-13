Scarecrow Festival is almost here

With the Scarecrow Festival this weekend, the City of Washington Court House is reminding the community of the road closures downtown in order for residents to prepare.

The city will be closing several streets to contain the festival rides, entertainers and vendors throughout the entire weekend. The streets being closed will be North Main Street from Market Street to Court Street, South Main Street from Court Street to East Street and on South Main Street from East Street in the area of the Center of Economic Opportunity Building. North Fayette Street from Market Street to Court Street will be closed as well as South Fayette Street from Court Street to the city municipal lot 1. Court Street will also be closed from Hinde Street to North Street.

“In simpler terms, Court Street will be closed between Hinde and North streets, and Main Street and Fayette Street will be closed between Market and East,” Kelley Ford, administrative assistant for the City of Washington C.H., said. “Road closures will begin on Thursday at 4 a.m. and will reopen on Sunday after the festival. Please have all vehicles removed within the announced area before this time, any vehicles remaining will be towed by the Washington Court House Police Department at the owner’s expense. New for 2017, we will have additional parking at Eyman Park and Washington Avenue, with a shuttle provided by The Bus Excursions, on Friday night from 6-11 p.m. and Saturday from 6-11 p.m.”

The Scarecrow Festival will be held from Friday-Sunday with vendors, food, rides, bands and more as the city welcomes the fall season.

Announced earlier this year, headliner Craig Morgan will perform live on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. Kaitlyn Baker will open for country star Morgan with a sneak preview of new songs from her upcoming new EP, “Blackbird.” According to event organizers, Baker will open for Morgan at the corner of South Main and East East streets.

Other entertainers for the event include Bluegrass Ramblers at 5:30 p.m. and Johnny Lawless at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and Dumbfounded at 11 a.m. and the Temple Street Howlers at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Additionally, the United Way of Fayette County will hold its second-annual Scarecrow 5K on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will take place in downtown Washington Court House at 9 a.m. (registration begins at 8 a.m.) and will start at the intersection of Court and Main streets. The route will be similar to last year, but with a minor change to accommodate strollers. All participants will receive a finisher’s medal and a t-shirt. Awards will be given for first, second and third place finishers for both males and females.

Pick up a registration form at the United Way office (101 E. East St.) or City Building (105 Main St.) or register online at www.scarecrow5k.ezregister.com ($1 online fee) or download form at www.unitedwayfayco.org. Call the United Way office at (740) 335-8932 with questions.

Tori Evans (center) was named the Scarecrow Festival Queen on Tuesday during the queen’s pageant at the Washington City Schools’ Liberty Hall. The first runner-up is Brooklynn Stanley (right) and the second runner-up is Abbi Pettit (left). The pageant is open to all young ladies, grades 9-12, residents of Fayette County, and who attend a Fayette County school (Miami Trace, Washington High School, Fayette Christian). Girls who are home-schooled can also participate if they are residents of the county. Fourteen young ladies participated in this year’s pageant. All must fill out applications, answer questions from the judges and model. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/09/web1_IMG_9761-1.jpg Tori Evans (center) was named the Scarecrow Festival Queen on Tuesday during the queen’s pageant at the Washington City Schools’ Liberty Hall. The first runner-up is Brooklynn Stanley (right) and the second runner-up is Abbi Pettit (left). The pageant is open to all young ladies, grades 9-12, residents of Fayette County, and who attend a Fayette County school (Miami Trace, Washington High School, Fayette Christian). Girls who are home-schooled can also participate if they are residents of the county. Fourteen young ladies participated in this year’s pageant. All must fill out applications, answer questions from the judges and model.

Tori Evans named Scarecrow Festival Queen

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy