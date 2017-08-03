Summer Crisis Program will end Aug. 31

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

Eligible households can receive up to $300 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $500 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill or applied to central air conditioning repair costs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $43,050.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP Plus) are not eligible for bill payment assistance through the program.

The total household income is calculated on a prior 12-month or last 90-days basis, and is based on household size. For 2017-2018, eligibility levels for 175 percent of FPG are:

– one person household – $21,105.00 yearly – $5,279.25 last 13 weeks;

– two person household – $28,420.00 yearly – $7,105.00 last 13 weeks;

– three person household – $35,735.00 yearly – $8,933.75 last 13 weeks;

– four person household – $43,050.00 yearly – $10,762.50 last 13 weeks;

– five person household – $50,365.00 yearly – $12,591.25 last 13 weeks;

– six person household – $57,680.00 yearly – $14,420.00 last 13 weeks;

– seven person household – $64,995.00 yearly – $16,248.75 last 13 weeks;

– eight person household – $72,310.00 yearly – $18,077.50 last 13 weeks;

Household income is defined as the gross income for all household members 18 years of age or older.

The following items will need to be brought in:

Photo ID, everyone in the household needs a birth certificate or social security card, past 90 days of the household income and most recent electric and/or gas bill.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program locally, contact Fayette County Community Action at (740)335-7282. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880.