JD Equipment named Chamber Business of the Month

March is a time to think green for St. Patrick’s Day and spring. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador team was also thinking green when they named JD Equipment the Chamber Business of the Month. Located at 1662 State Route 62 SW, the company offers sales, service and parts for lawn and garden, agricultural and commercial needs.

March is a time to think green for St. Patrick’s Day and spring. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador team was also thinking green when they named JD Equipment the Chamber Business of the Month. Located at 1662 State Route 62 SW, the company offers sales, service and parts for lawn and garden, agricultural and commercial needs. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/03/web1_32017-JD-Equip-BoM.jpg March is a time to think green for St. Patrick’s Day and spring. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador team was also thinking green when they named JD Equipment the Chamber Business of the Month. Located at 1662 State Route 62 SW, the company offers sales, service and parts for lawn and garden, agricultural and commercial needs.