Packrat Crafters ‘get organized’

The topic of the second meeting of the Packrat Crafters 4-H Club was “Getting Organized.” This meeting was held on Feb. 26 at the 4-H office.

Mariah Carter called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. and 26 girls answered roll call. The minutes were then read by secretary Makayla Gilmore.

During the meeting, all forms and fees were turned in and members voted to donate to the 4-H Carnival, make Easter favors and donate awards for the fair. Members then went into project groups with an advisor.

Before the meeting was adjourned, members designed the covers of their program books, drew names for door prizes and enjoyed refreshments that were provided by Emilee Wilson, Abby Joseph, Ashlynn Thevenot, MacKenzie Vanslyke, Megan Gruber and Emma Miller.