‘LIFE 5K Walk/Run’ a huge success

On the evening of Oct. 15, more than 100 runners and walkers participated in the “Light Up the Night for LIFE – 5K,” raising $2,870 in cash contributions benefiting the Fayette County L.I.F.E. Pregnancy Center in Washington Court House.

“Thanks to all who participated in a wonderful evening,” said Barbara Fox, director of the Pregnancy Center. “Thank you to Shena Weade for organizing the event and Heritage Memorial Church for sponsoring it. LIFE Pregnancy Center is feeling abundantly blessed by this great community!”

Kicking off the event from the gazebo starting line that Saturday evening, participants included men and women of all ages, as well as several children. Walking as families for fun or as individuals hoping for a “W,” all enjoyed their walk/run through the downtown course lined by Jack-o-lanterns created by local children. The path then traveled through the city and down the bike trail to Chrisman Park, ending at the site of the new Pregnancy Center facility to be built on Fayette Street. The first 100 entrants to cross the finish line were given a pumpkin medallion medal, and early entrants also received a 5K logo t-shirt provided by the sponsor.

Sponsored by Heritage Memorial Church, the race for all ages was organized to benefit the Pregnancy Center’s capital campaign fund to build a new medical facility for their use. The number of participants and outpouring of contributions were a certain indication of the community’s support for the center, with a good sum of the funds donated to sponsor other runners or just as a non-participant donation.

“We are thrilled to have such a huge sum raised for the center,” said Pastor Morrison. “We could only have hoped for a decent turnout considering we aren’t experienced 5K promoters…yet! Obviously, the L.I.F.E. organization has strong support within the community and we all recognize the need for such important services. This initial turnout was impressive enough to make the L.I.F.E. 5K an annual event. Therefore, Heritage, as a church with a vision focusing on family, have decided that this WILL be an annual 5K event for the Pregnancy Center, which aligns with our church vision to strengthen the family and homes in our community.”

L.I.F.E. Pregnancy Center of Fayette County is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which provides such medical services as free ultrasounds and pregnancy testing; fetal development education; parenting education, abstinence education in our local schools; abortion recovery; as well as an upcoming father’s ministry. More information can be obtained by calling the center at (740) 333-3030.

