What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

A new book club is beginning at Carnegie Public Library: Next Chapter Book Club!

The library is partnering with the Fayette County Board of DD to join this national program. Under the leadership of Fayette County Board of DD, this collaboration will offer community-based book clubs for adolescents and adults with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other developmental disabilities. The members, including those who cannot read, love books for the same reasons most people do. They enjoy being transported to different worlds, where they meet interesting characters and gain knowledge about exciting new ideas and skills. Taking that journey with a group of friends makes it even more delightful and fun!

The first session of the Next Chapter Book Club is planned for October 2016. The club will meet once a week, for one hour, at the Carnegie Public Library. Clubs will range in size from four members to 10. Members will discuss books they are interested in reading, and then select a title. The club will then blend in various activities to gain more knowledge at the conclusion of the book. The members may choose to watch a movie or take a field trip that ties into the selected title. If you would like to volunteer, or be involved in this new partnership, please contact Tim Stewart for more information at 740-335-7453 ext. 218 or by email at tstewart@fayettedd.com. Thank you for becoming part of this new adventure, the Next Chapter Book Club!

Teens: Have you heard about our “Teen Fright Film Fest?” Calling all actors, actresses, script writers, directors, costume designers, and makeup artists! Gather your crew and create your own scary movie! Get creative: Use your phone, a friends camera, a webcam, anything! Your film will premiere at the Carnegie Library first-ever “Teen Fright Film Fest.” Information packets, sign-up sheets, and Q&A will be available for those interested on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. Gather your own cast and crew, or join a group to create your own original scary movie. The top three winners will have their films featured on Channel 3, and posted on their YouTube Channel! Get those ideas together, and get filming! This event is free, and open to all students in grades 6-12.

In Washington Court House: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., is Preschool Storytime for children 4 – 6 years old and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., is Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Siblings are welcome at either session. Sept. 27 and 29 will feature an “Apples to Apples” theme! Also each Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 a.m., the library is introducing a new “Books & Babies” program! “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library, and the world of books! Coming up on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m., children in grades 3 and up are invited to “Science Collides with Art.” Join in on this fun program!

In Jeffersonville: Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., come listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Each week features a new theme! Tuesday, Sept. 27 is “Dress up Day with Library Costumes”! Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 28 ages 8 and up are welcome to “Knitters & Crocheters Drop-In” at 4 p.m.

Information about all of our programs may be found on the library's website www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted.