What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Are you eager to get started with your summer? The library has adventures for all ages right around the corner! From perennial favorites like our “Fayette Field Trips” and “Discovery Camp” with Fayette Soil & Water, to new and exciting programs with “Ironwood Wolves” and “Freddy Fossil’s Dino Show.” There is something for everyone. All events, as always, are free of charge unless otherwise noted. Check out the library’s website at www.cplwcho.org for the event calendar and more. These quality, educational and fun programs are made possible by community donations and grants. Join us!

The Carnegie Book Club will meet on Thursday, May 17 at 5 p.m. to discuss The Alienist by Caleb Carr. From goodreads.com: “This modern classic continues to be a touchstone of historical suspense fiction for readers everywhere. The year is 1896. The city is New York. Newspaper reporter John Schuyler Moore is summoned by his friend Dr. Laszlo Kreizler—a psychologist, or “alienist”—to view the horribly mutilated body of an adolescent boy abandoned on the unfinished Williamsburg Bridge. From there the two embark on a revolutionary effort in criminology: creating a psychological profile of the perpetrator based on the details of his crimes. Their dangerous quest takes them into the tortured past and twisted mind of a murderer who will kill again before their hunt is over.” A fast-paced novel of suspense, fans of the series and book are welcome to join us for discussion!

Feeling crafty? Saturday, May 19 at 10 a.m., Peggy Sosack will lead a group in making a “Swedish Star!” This paper craft is lovely and simple to make. Please stop by the circulation desk upstairs or call the library to register! All supplies will be provided.

Would you like to get the most out of your library experience? Interested in reading or listening to free library eBooks on your tablet or smart phone? Sign up for one of our “Tech Tutor” sessions on Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. These one-on-one training sessions with a librarian will help build your digital library skills. Call the library in Washington Court House to make your appointment!

In Washington Court House: Storytime is on hiatus until June as we ready for the Summer Reading Adventure: Libraries Rock!

In Jeffersonville: Tuesdays at 11 a.m., listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. On Monday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m., children of all ages are invited to make a summer visor with us! Create your own patriotic accessory to keep cool this summer. Please call to register! Coming up on Wednesday, May 30 at 3 p.m., Jeffersonville’s “Knitters & Crocheters” group will hold their monthly session. To date, more than 2,275 caps made by this group have been delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, and more, throughout the area and the world!

Coming up: Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Library will be closed on Monday, May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. Both locations will reopen Tuesday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.