FRHS Pet of the Week

Meet Jake, a 10-month-old Shepherd mix. Jake came to the humane society after he was removed by our humane agents at a vacated property. The staff and volunteers love Jake. He is always displaying happiness and his love to people and other dogs. Jake has been neutered, vaccinated for DHPP, rabies vaccinated, dewormed, heartworm tested, on heartworm prevention, flea treated, on monthly flea prevention, and micro-chipped. Jake is ready to steal someone’s heart so if anyone is interested in adopting him, please call the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) at (740) 335-8126. The FRHS is always in need of donations such as scoopable cat litter, canned cat food, dry purina kitten and cat chow, pedigree canned puppy food, purina dry puppy chow, and toys for both dogs and cats.

