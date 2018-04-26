Humane Society Pet of the Week

Check out Ford, a 6-month-old domestic-short-haired cat. This handsome man is being the “Cats Meow” in our adoption center. He has been neutered, PRCC vaccinated, rabies vaccinated, dewormed, tested for FeLV/FIV, flea treated, on monthly flea prevention, and micro-chipped!

Ford is ready to lay on your lap so if you would like to adopt him, stop by the Fayette Regional Humane Society this Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The humane society is also in need of donated items such as scoopable cat litter and pate canned cat food.