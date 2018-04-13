What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

April 8-14 was National Library Week! Each year, libraries across the country join together in theme and spirit to promote library support and use. This year’s theme, “Libraries Lead”, celebrated the ways in which libraries lead their communities and transform lives every day. From education to job resources to lifelong learning, your library provides access to the programming and services you need to you reach your potential and grow as a leader. I believe, as Harry Truman stated: “Not all readers are leaders, but all leaders are readers.”

In the upcoming weeks, Carnegie Library will invite members of the community to complete an online or print survey about our library services. Completing this survey will assist us in a vital planning process for our library’s future. The State Library of Ohio encourages libraries to have a strategic plan, to help focus library programs, services and resources. Fortunately, they also offer a facilitator to help public libraries with this process, at no charge. Surveys to gather community data and opinion are a key aspect of this process, and we hope you participate!

April is National Poetry Month! Carnegie Library invites all teens and tweens to submit their “Blackout Poetry” for a special display. “Blackout Poetry” is a form of found poetry or art created by erasing (or marking out) words from an existing text, revealing a unique pattern or poem with the remaining words. Use discarded books, magazines, newspapers, or more to craft your one-of-a-kind poem or work of art! Projects submitted will remain on display at the library until May 1. Submit yours today, or stop in to view the impressive array of submissions from Washington Middle School!

Mark your calendars, because spring is just around the corner! The Carnegie Youth Gardening Club (open to all ages) will meet Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m. to plant the library gardens! This fun and educational club is meeting for the fourth year. Join in on the fun!

Would you like to get the most out of your library experience? Interested in reading or listening to free library eBooks on your tablet or smart phone? Sign up for one of our “Tech Tutor” sessions on Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. These one-on-one training sessions with a librarian will help build your digital library skills. Call the library in Washington Court House to make your appointment!

In Washington Court House: Young ones and caregivers, join us for storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for children 3 – 5 years old, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. is Books & Blocks for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday, at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! On Thursday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m., children in grades 3-8 are invited to drop-in at the library’s “Big Kid Book Time.” This time is reading, games and crafts for older kids. Stop by!

In Jeffersonville: Tuesdays at 11 a.m., listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Children of all ages are invited to the library on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. to make an “Earth Day Craft!” Join us!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.