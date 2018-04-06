Fayette Regional Humane Society Pets of the Week

Meet Trip and Daisy! These precious little friends came to Fayette Regional Humane Society because their owner passed away.

Both are approximately 8-years-old and have been together their entire life. Trip and Daisy have become very special to our staff.

They both had terrible dental disease and had to have all of their teeth extracted. Trip and Daisy have been spayed and neutered, heartworm tested, vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated, placed on monthly flea prevention, and microchipped.

Please open your heart and your home to these two amazing babies.

P.S. They are also doing great with house training here at the adoption center.

If you are interested in adopting, please call FRHS at 740-335-8126 or stop by their adoption center at 153 S. Main St., Suite 3 in downtown Washington C.H.

Trip and Daisy are the Pets of the Week. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_1-ayorkies2.jpg Trip and Daisy are the Pets of the Week.