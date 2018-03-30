What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Is your household prepared for an emergency? Do you have questions about how to take action when disaster strikes? Join Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, Melissa Havens, at the library on Tuesday, April 10 at 4 p.m. Attendees will receive helpful tips and information to help prepare your home for emergencies and disasters.

April is National Poetry Month! Carnegie Library invites all teens and tweens to submit their “Blackout Poetry” for a special display. “Blackout Poetry” is a form of found poetry or art created by erasing (or marking out) words from an existing text, revealing a unique pattern or poem with the remaining words. Use discarded books, magazines, newspapers or more to craft your one-of-a-kind poem or work of art! Projects submitted will remain on display at the library until May 1. Submit yours today or stop in to view the impressive array of submissions from Washington Middle School!

Mark your calendars, because spring is just around the corner! The Carnegie Youth Gardening Club (open to all ages) will meet Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m. to plant the library gardens! This fun and educational club is meeting for the fourth year. Join in on the fun!

Would you like to get the most out of your library experience? Interested in reading or listening to free library eBooks on your tablet or smart phone? Sign up for one of our “Tech Tutor” sessions on Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. These one-on-one training sessions with a librarian will help build your digital library skills. Call the library in Washington Court House to make your appointment!

In Washington Court House: Young ones and caregivers, join us for storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., is Preschool Storytime, for children 3 – 5 years old, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. is Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! On Thursday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m., kids in grades 3-8 are invited to “Lab Rats!” Stop by to create, dissect, or experiment!

In Jeffersonville: Tuesdays at 11 a.m., listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.