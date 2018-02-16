What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Doing your own taxes? State and federal tax forms are available at the library, although quantities are limited. For many years, the library has participated in Tax Form Distribution Programs. In the past, the library received many copies of tax forms, schedules, and instructions. In recent years, the federal and state governments, in an effort to reduce waste and encourage electronic filing, have reduced the amount of tax products mailed to individuals and tax form outlets such as the library.

Both federal and state governments report that more than 90 percent of tax returns are now filed online! We still receive forms, just not as many as we used to. Library patrons can stop by to pick up forms or use our public internet computers to print forms and schedules, at a minimal cost. Both the IRS and the Ohio Department of Taxation have information-rich, up-to-date websites for consumer questions related to filing, forms, deadlines, and identity theft. Visit www.irs.gov or tax.ohio.gov for forms, instructions, and more.

Calling all Game of Thrones fans! Are you a fan of the HBO series? If you have thought about reading the books, too, Carnegie library staff have put together a display just for you! We are fully stocked with copies of Game of Thrones, the first in this epic series by George R.R. Martin. We brought in an abundance of this title in preparation for the next meeting of the library’s “Now Streaming Book Club!” Super fans and readers alike are welcome to join the discussion and compare notes at 5 p.m., on Thursday, March 22. No registration required! Join the discussion online, too, in our “FayCo Reads!” book group on Facebook!

Would you like to get the most out of your library experience? Interested in reading or listening to free library eBooks on your tablet or smart phone? Sign up for one of our “Tech Tutor” sessions on Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., during January and February. These one-on-one training sessions with a librarian will help build your digital library skills. Call the library in Washington Court House to make your appointment!

In Washington Court House: Young ones and caregivers, join us for storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime, for children 3 – 5 years old, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. is Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday, at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Thursday, Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m., children in grades 3-6 are invited to “Lab Rats!” Drop in and join in on an experiment!

In Jeffersonville: Tuesdays at 11 a.m., listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Feeling crafty? Stop by the Jeffersonville Library and put your skills to good use! Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. is the next meeting of the “Knitters & Crocketers” group. To date, more than 2,275 caps made by this group have been delivered to hospitals, nursing homes, and more, throughout the area and the world!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.