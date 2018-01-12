What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Coming up: Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Both locations will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. This holiday, first observed in January 1986, celebrates King’s life and legacy, as well as his commitment to service, equality, and nonviolence. If you would like to learn more about Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and message, check out the Library of Congress website at www.loc.gov, The King Center at www.thekingcenter.org, or the library’s digital resources via www.cplwcho.org.

Would you like to get the most out of your library experience? Interested in reading or listening to free library eBooks on your tablet or smart phone? Sign up for one of our “Tech Tutor” sessions on Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., during January and February. These one-on-one training sessions with a librarian will help build your digital library skills. Call the library in Washington Court House to make your appointment!

Adults: Are you an Outlander fan?! This first book in the much-beloved Diana Gabaldon series is our first “Now Streaming Book Club” feature of the year. Our theme for 2018 is books made into movies, mini-series, and more. Join us on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. for the live group discussion, or later in the library’s new Facebook Group: FayCo Reads!

In Washington Court House: Young ones and caregivers, join us for storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime, for children 3 – 5 years old, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. is Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! Thursday, Jan. 18, kids in grades 3-6 should drop-in for “Big Kids Storytime!”

In Jeffersonville: Tuesdays at 11 a.m., come listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time.

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.