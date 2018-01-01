What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Want to get the most out of your Carnegie Public Library experience? Interested in reading or listening to free library eBooks on your tablet or smart phone? Sign up for one of our “Tech Tutor” sessions on Thursdays during January and February. These one-on-one training sessions with a librarian will help build your digital library skills. Call the library in Washington Court House to make your appointment!

Coming up: Family time is cozy time! Join us for “Family Storytime: Pop Tarts, Pancakes, and P.J.’s” on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. These storytimes are geared toward children birth-5-years-old and their families or caregivers. Don’t forget to wear your pajamas!

In Washington Court House: Young ones and caregivers, join us for storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime, children 3 – 5 years old, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. is Books & Blocks, children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session. Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books!

In Jeffersonville: Tuesdays at 11 a.m., come listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Thursday, Jan. 4 at 4:30 p.m., join us for “Minute-to-Win-It!” This all ages game is all fun!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.