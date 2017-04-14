What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Tuesday, April 18 is the last day to file your taxes! Doing your own? State and federal tax forms are available at the library, although quantities are limited. Visit www.irs.gov or www.tax.ohio.gov for forms, instructions, and more.

Adults, the Carnegie Book Club will feature “Mystery” titles this year! On Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m., the book club will meet to discuss Six Years by Harlan Coben. Known for his masterful psychological suspense, Harlan Coben is sure to keep you entertained. Longtime fans and new readers are welcome! Copies are available in large print, regular print, and audiobook near the circulation desk, get yours today. For a full list of dates and titles, stop by the library, or visit our library’s Facebook page or website. Hope you will join us!

In Washington Court House: Join us on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Preschool Storytime, children 3 – 5 years old, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for Books & Blocks, children 1 to 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! April 18 and 20 will feature “Rain, Rain, Go Away!” Siblings are welcome at either session.

Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies.” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! “Quick Cooking: S’More Fun!” Grades 3 – 6 are invited to make some tasty snacks to cure those after school belly grumbles, on Wednesday, April 19 at 3:30 p.m.

In Jeffersonville: Tuesdays at 11 a.m., come listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Each week features a new theme! This week’s theme is “Easter!” Please call and register today, space is limited! There will be an Easter egg hunt after the story for children that bring in 12 candy filled eggs. Only those that bring 12 filled eggs will be able to participate. Also, “Knitters and Crocheters” ages 8 and up are invited to join Linda in the meeting room on Wednesday, April 26 from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. At this time, anyone can drop off their knitted caps for newborns and those with cancer.

Coming up: Come play “Bingo: May-Day!” with Bonnie, at the Jeffersonville branch, on Monday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m. Also in Jeffersonville, make a Mothers’ Day card and a coin purse on Wednesday, May 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Don’t forget to check out the “Perpetual Book Sale” at either location. New selections are available each day! Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter!