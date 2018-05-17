Eagy, Knisley united in marriage

After 63 years apart, including the Korean War, Ed Knisley and Helen Jo Eagy were united in marriage on May 6 at Greenfield Church of Christ by Danny Dodds.

Ed’s sister, Betty Hux, was maid of honor, and Ralph Hux was the best man. Jim Hildreth walked the bride down the aisle. Ed is retired from Kenworth, and Helen Jo has moved here from New Jersey. They are making their home in Washington C.H.

The couple will be leaving soon for New Jersey to celebrate their marriage with Helen’s family.