Deer Creek Daisies celebrate Christmas

Another year is almost gone and the Deer Creek Daisies ended their year with a Christmas outing. The December Christmas was held at the Deer Creek Lodge on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. They placed their exchange gifts under one of the many beautifully decorated trees in the lodge and then went to the restaurant and enjoyed a very delicious meal. After dinner was a time to relax, open gifts and enjoy the fellowship of good friends. The December meeting was hosted by Marty Cook and Joyce Schlichter. The Deer Creek Daisies would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From left to right, Rita Lanman, Barbara Vance, Marty Cook, Connie Lindsey, Shirley Pettit, Joyce Schlichter, Billie Lanman, Julie Schwartz, Emily King, Jeanne Miller, Judy Gentry and Kendra Knecht.

