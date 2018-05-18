Fayette County Public Health offers Safe Sitter classes

Safe Sitter Classes are designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when babysitting or watching younger siblings. The class is taught by nurses at the Fayette County Public Health.

Students learn safety skills such as power failures or weather emergencies. They also learn life and business skills such as screening jobs, and greeting employers which will also help them in the future. Of course, first aid and rescue skills are taught.

They also learn how to manage behavior that will help them to stay in control of themselves and the children in their care. Ages and stages of child development are covered, and diapering is also practiced.

If interested, any student going into sixth, seventh and eighth grade is eligible. Cost is $40. Each student gets a backpack, booklet of instructions of what they learned, flashlight and Band-Aid dispenser. Students need to pack their lunches.

The time is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department. One must call 740-335-5910 to register. The dates for this one-day class are May 31, June 7 and June 12.