Sweetwater Bay Boutique presents check to FCMH Foundation

Sweetwater Bay Boutique owner Barbara Saville presented a check to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation for the proceeds from the store’s recent Shop & Support fundraiser.

Saville donated a portion of the proceeds from one day to the local organization.

“We greatly appreciate the support for the FCMH Foundation from Barb and the staff at Sweetwater Bay,” said Foundation Director, Whitney Gentry. “This is something they did for us last year and generously stepped up to support us again this year.”

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation is an approved 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, established to ensure the hospital continues to provide premier care to its patients, and that it has to resources continue to expand on that care and capitalize on new advancements in medical care technology.

Contributions to the Foundation make it possible for the hospital to: enhance patient care service, purchase state-of-the-art equipment, contribute to expansion and renovation projects, and support the development of community programs that will improve the health and well-being of people in the communities served by Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

From left, Kelsey Wilson of Sweetwater Bay Boutique, FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry, Barbara Saville and Cassidy Tolliver of Sweetwater Bay Boutique, and FCMH Foundation Coordinator Stephanie Campbell. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_20180516_163059.jpg From left, Kelsey Wilson of Sweetwater Bay Boutique, FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry, Barbara Saville and Cassidy Tolliver of Sweetwater Bay Boutique, and FCMH Foundation Coordinator Stephanie Campbell.