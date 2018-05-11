National Hospital Week puts spotlight on people

A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal, it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope. From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, hospitals are central to a healthy and optimistic community.

That’s the message organizers are touting with the 2018 National Hospital Week theme, “Caring is Our Calling.” The event theme is the centerpiece of a promotional campaign aimed at uniting health care facilities across the country during the May 6–12 celebration.

“National Hospital Week, first and foremost, is a celebration of people,” Mike Diener, CEO of Fayette County Memorial Hospital, said. “We’re extremely proud of each member of our staff and we recognize the important role they play in extending a sense of trust to our patients and our communities.”

The nation’s largest health care event, National Hospital Week, dates back to 1921 when it was suggested by a magazine editor who hoped a community-wide celebration would alleviate public fears about hospitals. The celebration, launched in Chicago, succeeded in promoting trust and goodwill among members of the public and eventually spread to facilities across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Fayette County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring May 6-12 as Hospital Week in Fayette County. Various staff appreciation events took place during the week.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital’s tradition of caring began in 1944 with a small group of civic-minded individuals who sought to provide the community with a modern, well-equipped hospital. Memorial Hospital, named in honor of the county’s servicemen and women of all wars, opened its doors on May 8, 1950. Today, the hospital has 25 beds, a surgery center and two Medical Arts buildings that house a variety of specialists. In the mid 1990s, FCMH built Medical Arts Building 1, adjacent to the hospital. This building houses specialty physician practices, FCMH’s physical therapy department, corporate care, the FCMH Foundation and FCMH business offices.

In May 2003, FCMH broke ground for Medical Arts Building 2, which sits just east of the hospital. It houses physician practices (Medical & Surgical Associates), FCMH’s Sleep Lab, the Same Day Care Clinic, Women’s Wellness Center, Star Labs and specialty providers.

The mission of the Fayette County Memorial Hospital is to improve the health of the community by providing high-quality patient care and education.

Back row: Whitney Gentry, director of marketing at FCMH, Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean. Front row: Fayette County Commissioner Jack DeWeese, FCMH CEO Mike Diener. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_5.7.2018-Hospital-Week.jpg Back row: Whitney Gentry, director of marketing at FCMH, Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean. Front row: Fayette County Commissioner Jack DeWeese, FCMH CEO Mike Diener.