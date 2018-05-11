FCMH Foundation announces Super Summer Raffle

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation is proud to announce the 2018 Super Summer Raffle. Powered by Baxla Tractor Sales and Beford Ford Lincoln, tickets are now available for the fundraiser in which one lucky person will win a 48” zero-turn, eXmark brand mower.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at Baxla Tractor Sales – 2312 US Highway 22 NW, Beford Ford Lincoln- 1700 Columbus Ave., Fayette County Memorial Hospital – 1430 Columbus Ave., or from any FCMH Foundation board member. The winner of the raffle will be drawn at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at the Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow held at the Fayette County Airport. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

“We are very appreciative of the partnership with Beford Ford Lincoln and Baxla Tractor Sales,” said foundation director Whitney Gentry. “Mark and Connie Beford opened their dealership not quite a year ago but it’s clear from their involvement in the community that they live up to their mantra that Beford is ‘Where Connie Cares.’ Baxla Tractor Sales has been in the region for quite some time, and true to their motto ‘our business is helping you grow,’ they will be helping us grow the Foundation’s capacity to meet the hospital’s needs.”

Gentry also extended thanks to the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Fayette County Pilots and Friends, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau for graciously including the foundation raffle in the line-up at the Toast to Summer & Hot Air Balloon Glow. Tickets for the raffle will be available at the event all day until the 7:30 p.m. drawing.

“So far this has been real community effort – all that’s left now is for the public to get behind the fundraiser and purchase a ticket,” said Gentry.

The FCMH Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit whose mission is to ensure the hospital continues to provide premier care to its patients. The 15-member board uses contributions to the Foundation within the hospital to enhance patient care, purchase state-of-the-art equipment, contribute to expansion and renovation projects, support the development of community programs that will improve the health and well-being of people in the communities served by FCMH, and advance healthcare education for the community.

For more information about the raffle or the FCMH Foundation, please contact Whitney Gentry at 740-333-2710.

From left to right, Jared Hoop, manager at Baxla Tractor Sales; Whitney Gentry, FCMH Foundation Director; Andrew Daniels, FCMH Foundation board member; Connie and Mark Beford, owners of Beford Ford Lincoln.