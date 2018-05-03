FCMH Auxiliary celebrating 40 years

The Auxiliary at Fayette County Memorial Hospital is spending the year celebrating 40 years as a service group. At a recent meeting, Jodi Hanawalt was presented with a bouquet of flowers by president Carolyn Reinwald, recognizing the 40 years she has been a member and the 8,000 hours she has accumulated. Hanawalt is active in the sewing room preparing for the Holiday Bazaar held every November.

