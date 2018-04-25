Winner of Health Fair food drive to receive traveling trophy

In celebration of the 28th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day, several local organizations held a friendly competition to see who could collect the most for the Fayette County Food Pantry.

The winner of the annual event will claim the rights to a traveling trophy until next year’s competition. The Health Fair is scheduled for this Saturday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church in Washington C.H.

Appointments for certain health screenings are now being accepted and can be scheduled by calling Cheryl Royster, Fayette County Memorial Hospital social services director, at 740-333-2945.

Look for more information about the Health Fair in the Record-Herald this week with a special Health Fair page each day through Friday. The pages will be filled with additional information about this year’s event and photos from previous health fairs.

The information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Cheryl Royster, social services director with the Fayette County Memorial Hospital, is pictured with food collected as part of the food drive. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_HealthFairFoodDrive.jpg Cheryl Royster, social services director with the Fayette County Memorial Hospital, is pictured with food collected as part of the food drive.