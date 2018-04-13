April is National Occupational Therapy Month

Occupational therapists provide holistic care to individuals across their lifespan to help restore their ability to perform, modify, or adapt daily task performance to their highest potential. Fayette County Memorial Hospital offers occupational therapy to populations from infancy to adulthood in outpatient and inpatient settings.

Our staff evaluates and treats individuals with a wide variety of needs, including neurological, orthopedic, pediatric, work injury and self-care rehabilitation, with the ultimate goal of achieving the patient’s maximum functional ability. When providing services, occupational therapists look at the person as a whole to ensure the treatment plan is unique to their needs to answer the question, “What matters to you?” instead of “What’s the matter with you?”

Occupational therapists are a key component to patient recovery and helping patients resume a normal life by maximizing their independence with self-care skills, so that patients are prepared to be at home safely. Occupational therapists also address limitations patients may have with overall arm and hand strength, coordination and endurance.

It is our job to help our patients to gain the strength and ability to do the things they love most in life. Losing the ability to do activities that we can take for granted, such as eating, dressing, and bathing, can have a huge impact on a patient’s emotional well-being. Everyone wants to be as independent as possible. Our occupational therapists can help patients get back to taking care of themselves, as well as everyday leisure activities and work activities involving mental or physical effort.

Occupational therapists also work with children of all ages. We can help with fine motor skills, eating, grasping, playing with toys, handwriting and sensory disorders, just to name a few.

Therapy referrals are accepted from licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, and chiropractors, and can be directed to Fayette County Memorial Hospital Therapy Services in Medical Arts Building 1, Suite 201, 1450 Columbus Ave., Washington Court House, Ohio 43160, or call (740) 333-2862.