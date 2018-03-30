FCMH Board of Trustees make honorary donation

At its recent meeting, the Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Board of Trustees recognized outgoing board president, Carol Carey, with a donation in her honor to the FCMH Foundation.

Carey, who is currently serving her second term on the FCMH Board of Trustees, served as board president in 2017. Lyn Brackens, 2018 board president, thanked Carey, “on behalf of the Board of Trustees, we thank Carol for her dedication and leadership. Carol is a true advocate of this community and this hospital.”

Carey remains on the board as a trustee for the duration of her term, which expires in 2020.

“We greatly appreciate this honorary gift to the foundation,” said FCMH Foundation Executive Director Whitney Gentry. “This will allow the foundation to continue its mission of increasing awareness of needs and raising funds to support the hospital.”

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital (25-bed hospital) with over 30 healthcare providers, complete with a full spectrum of healthcare services.

(From left) FCMH CEO Mike Diener, 2017 Board President Carol Carey, 2018 Board President Lyn Brackens, and FCMH Foundation Director, Whitney Gentry.

