Why did the Fayette County health department change its name?

Nationally, public health is being challenged to improve credibility, transparency and performance through accreditation. In Ohio, it is mandatory that all local health departments in the state become PHAB (Public Health Accreditation Board) certified by 2020.

In complying with the accreditation process it was determined that adopting the national public health logo and aligning our “doing business name as,” Fayette County Public Health, we would align ourselves in that direction. Legally, we are still the Fayette County Combined General Health District. We are still the same great health department you have always known, we are just going to be doing business as Fayette County Public Health for marketing and communication purposes. We are in the process of changing our forms, building signs, social media pages and our vehicle signage to match our new logo and name.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) is a general health district located at 317 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House. It has served the community since becoming a combined district July 1, 1963.

FCPH provides services to approximately 29,000 residents. Currently, 39 full-time and three part-time staff serve the community, providing programs and services in the following areas:

— Public health

— Vital statistics

— Environmental health

— Emergency preparedness/accreditation

— Women Infants & Children (WIC)

— Health education

— School clinic nursing

— Jail nursing

— Help Me Grow

— Family planning

— Vivitrol/substance use treatment & prevention

Fayette County Public Health is committed to the health of our community and its residents. We are both morally and financially responsible for overseeing the strategic outcomes set forth in our agency strategic plan. Services provided are based on the needs of the community and compliance with state and local laws.

FCPH is funded by two levies that have been in place since the 1980’s, program fees, insurance reimbursements, numerous grants, townships and city support. Thanks to the support from the community by continually passing levies, and seeking services provided by our department. Our passion to educate, increase awareness and promote disease prevention will always be our top priorities for Fayette County. Thank you for allowing us to serve you!

Name change reflects national public health logo