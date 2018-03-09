Health Department releases restaurant inspections

The Fayette County Health Department conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

MARCH 2

Our Place Restaurant, 827 E. Market St., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Complaint. Violations: Food – sources, specification, and original containers, and limitation of growth of organisms. Violations: Equipment, utensils, and linens – design and construction, maintenance and operation, cleaning of equipment and utensils, and protection of clean items. The department received a phone complaint Feb. 23 regarding dirty tables. At the March 2 health department visit tables appeared clean. Lettuce and sliced cheese found without date markings. Chipped plates, jagged spatulas and rusty spoons were found in the kitchen area – these items were removed. Utensils, slicer, plates, pop nozzles, flour and sugar bins, and the walk-in freezer floor were found to have an accumulation of food residue. Dented cans in the kitchen area. The cutting boards in the kitchen were found heavily scratched and discolored. Clean dishes found wet and stored in the kitchen area. Follow-up visit: March 5.

MARCH 5

Our Place Restaurant, 827 E. Market St., Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Follow-up. Violation: none. Follow-up comments: All previous violations corrected.

MARCH 6

Wendy’s, 10060 Carr Road, Jeffersonville. Reason for visit: Complaint. Violation: Food – limitation of growth of organisms. Violations: Equipment, utensils, and linens – cleaning of equipment, protection of clean items. The health department received a phone complaint that a customer had found hair inside their salad and that the floors were dirty. Health department inspected salad preparation and found no violation; recommended hair nets be used. The floors were clean. The health department inspected items in the reach-in cooler that were above 41 degrees. The food items were discarded. Vegetable slicer had accumulation of food residue. Items were found put away and stacked while wet. Follow up visit: March 13.

Horneys Texas Style Barbeque, 1270 US 22, Washington C.H. Reason for visit: Complaint. Violation: Equipment, utensils, and linens – Cleaning of equipment and utensils. Violation: Poisonous or toxic materials – labeling and identification. Health department received a complain Feb. 23 “regarding food utensils inside of the food containers.” The complainant told the health department they had observed the staff reaching their hands down into the containers of food to retrieve utensils. Utensils were observed March 6 to be in the food containers with the handles facing upwards and without contacting the food. Can opener found with food residue accumulation. Multiple spray bottles were found containing harmful chemicals without identifying information. Items were removed/corrected. Follow-up visit: none.