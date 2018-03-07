Good Hope Lions donate to FCMH Foundation

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation received a donation recently form the Good Hope Lions Club in the amount of $250.

The check is part of the over $35,000 the Good Hope Lions will donate this year to various organizations throughout the community. Funds for the donations come from Candy Store sales and the semi-annual pancake sausage suppers.

Contributions to the FCMH Foundation make it possible for the hospital to enhance patient care services, purchase state-of-the-art equipment, contribute to expansion and renovation projects and support the development of community programs that will improve the health and well-being of people in the communities served by Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a 25-bed, critical access hospital that has been serving the Fayette County community for over six decades. FCMH has over 30 healthcare providers, a full spectrum of healthcare services and same day care appointments.

Branen Weade, Good Hope Lions Club president, presents a donation to Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation Director Whitney Gentry. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_3.5.2018-Good-Hope-Lions-Donation.jpeg Branen Weade, Good Hope Lions Club president, presents a donation to Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation Director Whitney Gentry.