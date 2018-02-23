Health Department releases restaurant inspections

Fayette County Health Department conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

JANUARY 3

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court Street. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violations: These items/areas need to be cleaned to sight and touch more frequently: fan guards, food utensils (especially the ice scoop), walls, floors, shelves (throughout establishment) and meat racks, worn food pans were found (cracks), a leaking pipe was found under the three compartment sink (under sanitizer sink), the women’s bathroom was found without hand soap, the chemical sanitizing solution was found above the required concentration, cardboard was found being used for shelf lining and must be removed.

Our Place Restaurant, 827 E. Market St. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violations: A jug of milks was found at 44 degrees inside of the reach-in cooler in dining area. The cooler was reading at 50 degrees. The milk was disposed of and the other items were placed inside of another cooler. Several items inside of the reach-in cooler in main kitchen area were found without date markings such as ham, lettuce and shredded cheese. Roast was also found inside the walk-in cooler without a date mark. Chipped plated and spatulas with jagged edges were found inside of the kitchen area. Chicken cutlets were found inside the walk-in freezer uncovered. Condensation from ceiling pipes were dripping near the food preparation area. The mixer was found rusty and with an accumulation of food residue. An accumulation of dead roaches were found in the cabinets near the dining area. A book bag was found stored on a table along side the mixer in the kitchen area, also other personal items were found stored on top of the microwave. Inspector was unable to find a person in charge trained in food safety.

JANUARY 4

Roller Haven, 1640 U.S. 22 NW. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violations: The cabinets were found with an accumulation of dust/debris.

RC Race, Jeffersonville. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violations: These areas/items need to be cleaned more frequently: hand wash sink, all reach-in coolers, storage shelves and floor. Test strips were not available.

Carriage Court, 500 Glenn Avenue. Reason for visit: Follow-up inspection. Violations: All food items inside of the reach-in cooler are now 41 degrees or below and have proper date markings. Most of the cleaning issues have now been resolved, especially the food utensils and ice machine. All food containers are now properly labeled. Chipped plates and cups, and jagged spatulas have been disposed of. The reach-in cooler is now reading at the required temperature of 41 degrees or below. All cups were now found dry and properly stored.

JANUARY 5

Tim Hortons #911037, 520 Clinton Avenue. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violations: These items need to be cleaned to sight and touch more frequently: microwave, front hand wash sink and under cutting boards. A couple of boxes of food were found on the freezer floor. Also frozen, pre-cooked eggs were found uncovered. Boxes of utensils and food items were found stored over open food items in the food preparation area as well. The hand wash sink in main kitchen area was found without a waste receptacle. A wet mop was found stored on the floor in the storage area. A reach-in cooler and dishwasher was found out of order. The chemical sanitizer for the three compartment sink was positioned in the rinse compartment and being used in the rinse compartment. The food on the freezer floor was relocated to a higher location and the mop was hung up during the inspection.

Fairfield Inn and Suites, Jeffersonville. Reason for visit: Follow-up inspection. Violations: All previous violations have been corrected.

Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm Street. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violations: No recommendations at this time. Great job.

JANUARY 8

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 342 W. Court Street. Reason for visit: Follow-up inspection. Violations: The ice scoop and a few food utensils were still found with an accumulation of food and dust. These items must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. Another cracked pan was found and disposed of immediately, the pipe under the three compartment sink appears to be fixed, the women’s bathroom now has hand soap, cardboard on the shelves have now been removed and the chemical sanitizer is now at the required concentration.

Our Place Restaurant, 827 E. Market St. Reason for visit: Follow-up inspection. Violations: The refrigerator is now reading at 38 degrees. The col slaw was at 40 degrees, therefore proper adjustments have been made and it is now operational. Part of the date marking issues have been corrected. Insects were found inside of the utensil drawer and drawers/cabinets in serving area. Dead roaches must be removed at a frequency that prevents their accumulation or attraction of pests.

Cafe YUSA, 151 Jamison Road. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violations: Sliced and shredded cheese were found inside of the reach-in cooler without date markings. The utensil drawers and can opener were found with an accumulation of food residue or dust. A few cutting boards were found discolored and no longer smooth. Replacements are necessary. Also a pan was found with rust stains. The sanitizer concentration was found exceeding the required manufacturers concentration of 50 – 100 PPM.

Subway, 1377 Leesburg Avenue. Reason for visit: Standard inspection. Violations: The light intensity of the walk-in cooler and freezer were below the required ten-foot candles. The chemical sanitizer exceeded the recommended concentration of 200 PPM.

JANUARY 9

Club 41, 11210 St. Rt. 41 N. Reason for visit: Follow-up inspection. Violations: Inspected installation of walk-in cooler. Periodically clean under wood floor shelving. Approved.