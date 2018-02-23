Fayette County Vivitrol MAT program with counseling combats addiction

In an emergency always call 911 or go to your nearest emergency department.

The following services and resources are available to people in the Fayette County area:

A FDA-approved treatment program is available to Fayette County residents to prevent relapses for patients seeking recovery from opioid misuse.

The approved program is a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) called Vivitrol.

Vivitrol is an injection medication administered once per month that controls cravings and reduces the risk of relapse by blocking receptors to the drug in the patient’s brain. The Vivitrol medication is non-addictive.

To qualify for the Vivitrol program, a patient must first complete an assessment at a counseling center and be compliant with counseling services, according to Leigh Cannon, Fayette County Health Department deputy health commissioner.

For patients in Fayette County, Cannon said that counseling is most commonly through the Fayette Recovery Center and Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says that under federal law, MAT patients must receive counseling, which could include different forms of behavioral therapy. These services are required along with medical, vocational, educational, and other assessment and treatment services.

Information on Vivitrol.com describes a two-step approach to treating opioid misuse:

“Opioid addiction is a chronic, relapsing brain disease that affects people psychologically and physically. Effective treatment programs often focus on both aspects of addiction through counseling and medication.”

If the Vivitrol MAT program is determined through the assessment to not be an effective treatment for the patient in recovery, the patients are referred to a different place, according to Cannon.

The Vivitrol program is billed through the patient’s insurance. Some patients do not have health insurance. Those patients are referred to other locations that offer Vivitrol on a sliding scale fee based on income, according to Cannon.

Vivitrol is the only MAT program offered through the Fayette County Health Department. Two other medications approved by the FDA as MAT programs to treat opioid addiction are methadone and buprenorphine.

Medication-assisted treatment for opioid abuse available at health dept.

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

The following services and resources are available to people in the Fayette County area: Treatment for substance abuse: Fayette Recovery: 740-335-8228 Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center: 740-335-6935 Fayette County Public Health department: 740-335-5910 Address: 317 S. Fayette St., Washington C.H. Urgent crisis: Ohio 24/7 crisis line: Text HOPE to 741741 Scioto Paint Valley 24/7 crisis line: 740-335-7155 Emergency services: In an emergency always call 911 or go to your nearest emergency department. Fayette County Memorial Hospital: 740-335-1210 Address: 1430 Columbus Ave., Washington C.H. Prevention for suicide: Ohio 24/7 crisis line: Text HOPE to 741741 Scioto Paint Valley 24/7 crisis line: 740-335-7155 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 Medicare/Medicaid assistance office: Fayette County Job and Family Services: 740-335-0350 Address: 133 S. Main St., Washington C.H. Housing and shelter resources: Fayette County Community Action: 740-335-7282 Address: 1400 US 22, Washington C.H. Safe drug disposal drop off location: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, box in lobby, 113 E. Market St., Washington C.H.

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.