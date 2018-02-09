Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. To prevent heart disease and increase awareness of its effects, the Fayette County Health District is promoting “Heart Health.”

Ohioans have a higher prevalence of chronic disease compared with the rest of the U.S.

Ohio ranks 40th for overall health in the country.

In 2012, six of the 10 leading causes of death in Ohio were attributed to heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease, accounting for 62 percent (69,211) of Ohio deaths. Some of these chronic diseases can be curtailed by healthier lifestyle habits such as healthier diets and more exercise of some type.

The Fayette Fat Fighters is a free program that the health district offers on Monday evenings. It is a class that promotes health, weight loss and exercise.

Each week one can weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and class is from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The class is led by Jeannie Bihl, registered nurse, and health educator. It consists of educational information, fun facts on how to eat healthy, tips on grocery shopping and ideas on how to make healthy choices at restaurants.

We are not really on diets, we are just trying to eat real foods, drink more water and exercise more!

Exercise does not always mean joining the gym but moving more in a variety of ways like taking a walk every day. Overall it is a lifestyle change. The class is very relaxed, everyone shares info and ideas, sometimes we play games, door prizes and taste tests.

Please feel free to join us on Mondays.

Yes, you can make healthy changes to lower your risk of developing heart disease.

Controlling and preventing risk factors is also important for people who already have heart disease.

A year from now you will wish you had started today!