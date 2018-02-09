Fayette County cooking classes begin March 5

The Ohio State University Extension of Fayette County will host cooking classes as a part of a “Reducing Your Risk of Cardiovascular Disease” initiative.

If you are at risk of cardiovascular disease or have been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, come learn how to reduce your risk of disease by keeping your blood pressure and cholesterol within healthier limits and reducing your stress level.

Pat Brinkman, extension educator with Ohio State University Extension in Fayette County, will offer a series of cooking classes for people with cardiovascular disease or those at risk of the disease and their family members or caretakers.

Brinkman will discuss how to lower sodium, use herbs and spices, reduce saturated and trans-fats and ways to reduce or cope with stress. Class participants will get recipe booklets, watch cooking demonstrations, and taste foods made with less fat, sugar and salt. Participants will taste main dishes, side dishes and desserts.

This program has received funding from an Ohio State University Cares Grant.

Pre-registration is required to attend the class. The fee for all three classes will be $10 per person or $15 per couple. You will be tasting different heart-healthy foods at each session.

Million Hearts: Improving Cardiovascular Health Across Ohio is a series of three classes meeting on March 5, 12 and 19 from noon to 2 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office, 1415 US RT 22 SW (Clinton Avenue), Washington Court House.

Each class will be on a different topic relating to heart disease, so you need to attend all three classes. A reunion class will be held in later.

Free health screenings for cardiovascular disease will be provided at the first class by Ohio State University nursing students starting at 11:30 a.m. Cholesterol checks, blood pressure, height, weight, and BMI will be taken.

You should fast before the screenings. You must attend the classes to receive the health screenings.

You must register to take the class, so please call Monica at 740-335-1150 at the Fayette County Extension office to request a registration form for the class or come to OSU Extension Fayette County office to complete the registration and payment. Enrollment is limited to the first 25 who sign up.

A class fee must be paid in advance at the OSU Extension Fayette County office.

Fill out the flyer and mail back the registration with payment to the office.

You can download the flyer from our website at http://go.osu.edu/fayette-MillionHearts Registration. Payment must be received by March 2.