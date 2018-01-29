ODH: Eight people from Fayette County hospitalized for flu

Eight people in Fayette County have been hospitalized for the flu so far this 2017-18 season, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Ohio Department of Health tracks reported hospitalizations due to flu and flu complications.

ODH’s report shows that for the week of Jan. 14-20, there were 249 flu-related hospitalizations in central Ohio, compared to just 197 the week before. (The report states central Ohio includes Fayette, Franklin, Hardin, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway, Union, Wyandot, Crawford, Delaware, and Fairfield counties).

As of Jan. 20, the report indicates 1,681 flu hospitalizations have occurred across the entire state of Ohio.

Influenza A (H3N2), Influenza B, and H1N1 are the strains of the flu virus that are being passed around, said Melanie Amato, assistant director of communications at ODH.

ODH lab reports for 600 influenza tests through Jan. 20 from specimens across the state show that influenza A is still the most common form of the flu virus.

Of the 600 tests, 457 were positive for Influenza A (H3N2); 46 for H1N1; and 33 for Influenza B.

Flu season typically lasts from October to May.

“We are still in the peak of flu season,” said Amato. Amato said people can still get flu shots if they haven’t already gotten one. “It’s the number one way to protect yourself, family and friends from the flu.”

Three children have died in Ohio so far from the flu this season.

ODH data shows that thermometer sales among retailers increased in the week of Jan. 20 from the previous week.

Hospital emergency departments and out-patient clinics continue to see above average admissions for flu illnesses.

The flu remains widespread across much of the United States.

To prevent the flu, the Ohio Department of Health recommends people wash their hands more often, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay at home when they begin to develop flu-like symptoms. Symptoms can include fever, muscle pain, cough, shortness of breath, congestion, headache, nausea, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, and swollen lymph nodes.

Flu-related hospitalizations in central Ohio continue to rise

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Ashley at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

