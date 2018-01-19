FCMH offers free help to get you on a path to better health

Attention citizens of Fayette County! The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Health Care Providers in your community have a prescription that has been scientifically proven to: reduce your blood pressure, help prevent cardiac problems, help with weight control, help control your diabetes, improve your cognitive function and help prevent dementia, reduce your risk of falls, decrease anxiety and depression, increase overall well-being, improve your sex life, and help prevent many kinds of cancers. Isn’t this what we all want? The prescription is simple — EXERCISE. Exercise is medicine … without the unwanted side effects … and it’s free!

The American Heart Association recommends at least 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity at least five days a week for a total of 150 minutes; or at least 25 minutes of vigorous activity at least five days a week along with strength training at least twice a week. Does that sound a little overwhelming? Possibly! Do you wonder, “Exactly how do you measure moderate aerobic activity?” One method is to measure your pulse and do some calculations, but an easier way to measure moderate activity is by moving enough that you feel warm but not sweating and breathing heavier than normal but not out of breath. Now isn’t that much easier than doing “the math?”

According to countyhealthranking.org, Fayette County does not score well in overall health outcomes; but, together, we can change that. There are many fitness options in Washington Court House – one of which is a beautiful YMCA with many programs for physical fitness. Deer Creek, Caesar’s Creek and Paint Creek are state parks that are close to our community and they offer free access to bike trails, nature trails and various recreation activities within the park.

As we get older, exercise becomes even more crucial to our overall health and well-being. Many problems we attribute to aging are due to lack of activity which causes decrease in strength of our bones and muscles. Don’t let chronic disease be an excuse. Get help to find the best exercises for your condition. You will be amazed at how much better you will feel after you get moving!

If you are a senior, check out the Silver Sneakers program at the YMCA. Not only will you find guidance on health and exercise, but opportunities to develop relationships as well. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and the American Heart Association have a wealth of information on their websites.

If it still sounds overwhelming, we can make it simpler…just move more! Walking is one of the simplest ways to get active and ANY physical activity is better than none at all. Our bodies were not made to be sedentary. Find a type of exercise that you enjoy and let’s get started.

As your partner in health, FCMH invites you to join us at the RESOLUTION: HEALTH open house Wednesday, Jan. 31. The open house is from 4 to 6 p.m. and will be held in MAB (Medical Arts Building) #2 at 1510 Columbus Ave., Washington Court House. Come out and join us at this free event and we will help you get your feet set on the path to good health!

