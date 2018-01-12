2 boys die from flu as hospitals report increased cases

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Health officials now say two boys from Ohio have died from the flu in what is shaping up to be one of the most severe flu seasons in recent years.

Ohio’s Department of Health said Wednesday that a 1-year-old from Lucas County has died. Earlier Wednesday, state health officials said a 4-year-old boy from Montgomery County died.

Montgomery County’s coroner’s office says 4-year-old Jonah Rieben, of Clayton, died Jan. 6. Lucas County’s health commissioner says the 1-year-old died Monday. No other details were released.

The deaths are the first reported by the state since flu season started in October. In Ohio, adult deaths believed to be associated with the flu aren’t required to be reported to public health agencies.

The state has seen over 3,800 flu-associated hospitalizations this season.