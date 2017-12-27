Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville donates to FCMH Foundation Women’s Wellness Center

Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville donated $3,891.67 to Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation at a special presentation ceremony held during the FCMH Foundation’s Great Gatsby Gala on Dec. 9.

The money will be used toward providing services for women residing in Fayette County who are undergoing treatment for breast cancer or are breast cancer survivors with free massage services from Serene Spaces and meditation services from Practical Wellness. The services covered by the Tanger Outlets donation are provided in the FCMH Women’s Wellness Center.

The funds were raised throughout the month of October as part of the 24th-annual Tanger PINK Campaign through the sales of the Powerful Pink Style Pack cards. Since 1994, Tanger has contributed more than $17 million to breast cancer research through the PINK Campaign, 5K races, on-site events and other breast cancer-related fundraising initiatives across the U.S.

If you reside in Fayette County and are a cancer survivor or currently in treatment, please call 740-333-2710 for more information to schedule your massage or meditation services.

