FCMH Auxiliary receives Bazaar recognition

For 40 years the auxiliary at Fayette Memorial Hospital has benefited from a group of seamstresses who work 10 months of the year making Christmas decorations, aprons, wall hangings, place mats, wreaths and many other objects to sell at the Holiday Bazaar, which is held each year in the meeting room in Medical Building II on the hospital campus.

Also supplied are wonderful cookies, cakes, pies, candy and noodles by those who are not sewers.

Income from the bazaar is given to the hospital for items they are going to purchase for the hospital.

Recently under the sponsorship of Rep. Gary Scherer of House District 92, president Carolyn Reinwald was presented with a certificate of recognition concerning the greatness of the work the auxiliary does to serve the hospital. Representative Scherer, a member of the House of Representatives of the 132nd General Assembly of Ohio, thanked the group for all they do in volunteering at Fayette Memorial.

FCMH Auxiliary President Carolyn Reinwald was recently presented with a certificate of recognition from the office of Rep. Gary Scherer.