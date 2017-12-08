FCMH Same Day Care Clinic now offers online reservations

In order to help patients spend less time in the waiting room, Same Day Care Clinic at Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) is now offering online reservations using Clockwise.MD.

Online reservations allow patients to select a time that works best for their schedule and wait more comfortably at home or wherever is convenient.

Patients can visit www.fcmh.org via mobile device or computer to view wait times and make a reservation for a specific time. After an online reservation is made, the patient receives a text message reminder to ensure they do not miss their schedule arrival time.

“We are always looking for ways to put our patients first and this technology is just another way we are able to accomplish that goal,” said Dr. Emily Johnson, medical director. “Having this tool will help our patients save time while still receiving the highest level of medical care.”

To view wait times or make a reservation at Same Day Care Clinic, visit www.fcmh.org click on Same Day Reservation. Same Day Care Clinic is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located in Medical Arts Building 2, Suite 230 (1510 Columbus Ave in Washington C.H.)

Visit the FCMH website for upcoming holiday hours.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital (25-bed hospital) with over 30 healthcare providers, complete with a full spectrum of healthcare services.

Clockwise.MD provides tools to assist healthcare systems in managing their patients’ experience of waiting for care. For more information about Clockwise.MD, please visit www.clockwise.md

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_Hospital.jpg

Submitted by Fayette County Memorial Hospital

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a local, full service hospital located at 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House. The general phone number for the hospital is 740-335-1210.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a local, full service hospital located at 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House. The general phone number for the hospital is 740-335-1210.