FCMH Foundation to host ‘The Great Gatsby Gala’

The Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation is hosting its fourth-annual fundraising gala this Saturday with the theme being: “The Great Gatsby Gala.”

Many activities are planned for this night of food, fun and fundraising at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds in Washington C.H.

For the past three years, the FCMH Foundation has held a “Winter Wonderland Gala.” The board recently decided to have a different theme each year to keep guests always guessing how each year can be topped, according to FCMH officials.

The event is a full course dinner with a live and silent auction, and more. Without the community partnerships, employee support and individual sponsors, this event would not be possible, officials said.

For ticket and sponsorship opportunities, call the FCMH Foundation office at 740-335-5186. All donations are tax-deductible and proceeds from the Great Gatsby Gala will go toward the emergency room campaign to increase patient care treatment areas and privacy.

The golden premiere sponsors are: Dr. David Hill, Linen Closet/W&W Dry Cleaners, McDonald’s of Fayette County, and Cynthia Morris, DO.

The silver premiere sponsors are: East Ambulance, FCMH senior management, Dr. Marta Gryniuk, Kirkpatrick Funeral Home, OSU Wexner Medical Center, Practical Wellness, Ratliff Farms, Seed Consultants, Southern State Community College, and Dr. William Stevenson.

The bronze premiere sponsors are: Dean Apartments, Dr. David Gunderman, ERx LL, First State Bank, Herron Financial Group, Gary Junk, DVM, JD Equipment Inc., Junk & Junk Attorneys, Marquee Construction, Parrett Insurance Agency, Pettit Enterprises, LLC, Quali Tee Design Sportswear, Ranch of Opportunity, and Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville.