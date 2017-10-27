Paid research study looking for grandmothers raising grandchildren

A research study based in Ohio wants to pay grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren to participate in surveys and reflective journaling.

The Grandmother Study: Grandmother Initiatives in Family Transformation (GIFT) study at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is looking for grandmothers living with their grandchildren to share their methods of dealing with the stress of care-giving to grandchildren.

To take part in the study, grandmothers must live with their grandchildren ages 18 years or younger (with or without parents). Grandmother to grandchildren who do not share the same household are not eligible to participate in the study.

Completion of the paid research study requires participants to have daily access to a computer, complete four surveys online, and be willing to write in a journal every day for a month, according to information released in the U.S. National Library of Medicine at clinicaltrials.gov.

Participants will be compensated for their time. The study is currently recruiting participants.

Contact: Carol M. Musil, principal investigator at Case Western Reserve University, by calling 216-368-8775 or by email at cmm4@cwru.edu or contact Alexandra Jeanblanc, JD, MA by phone at 216-368-8852 or by email at amb9@case.edu.

No FDA drugs, devices, or products are used in the research study.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_grandma.jpg

By Ashley Bunton abunton@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ashley by phone at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton

Reach Ashley by phone at (740) 313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton