FCMH to host ‘Girls Night Out’

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) invites the community to attend its annual “Girls Night Out” on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 5-7 p.m. at the Crown Room located at 1801 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H.

Grab your girlfriends and leave the kids at home. Come enjoy a fun-filled evening of pampering, shopping, refreshments and health information!

There will be plenty of fabulous options for women of all ages. To kick off the event, we will have a balloon launch at 5 p.m. in memory or in honor of breast cancer survivors. Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville is providing a photo booth and goody bags. Sweetwater Bay Boutique will have the latest fall trends for women and is donating 15 percent of sales to the FCMH Foundation.

Trends Downtown on Court will be on-site showcasing their services. Hanes brand will offer bra fittings, Kate Spade will offer select handbags on sale, and Dr. Cynthia Morris, gynecologist and director of the FCMH Women’s Wellness Center will also be on hand to answer any health questions. A select few direct vendors will be on-site as well! Door prizes and more will be available.

“We encourage all ladies to come out and join us for a night of fun, education and laughs,” said Chelsie Hornsby, FCMH director of business development.

Girls Night Out is free to attend and open to the public. To RSVP or for more information, contact 740-333-5186.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital (25-bed hospital) with over 30 healthcare providers, complete with a full spectrum of healthcare services and same day care appointments.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital is once again hosting “Girls Night Out” on Oct. 11. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/09/web1_gno.jpg Fayette County Memorial Hospital is once again hosting “Girls Night Out” on Oct. 11.