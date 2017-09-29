FCMH Foundation partners with Fayette County McDonald’s locations

Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation, Inc. (FCMH) is pleased to partner with Fayette County McDonald’s locations to offer the third-annual “McBreak for Breakfast.”

Join us for McBreak for Breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 7-9 a.m. while supplies last. This drive-thru event will be held at FCMH under the awning of the main entrance at 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H. You will receive a FREE pink bagged breakfast, gift and information about breast cancer awareness. Donations to the FCMH Foundation will be gladly accepted. For more information, call 740-333-2710. We thank the local schools for their participation in making this event a true community outreach.

Forging the future of Fayette County Memorial Hospital by increasing awareness of needs and raising funds is the mission of the FCMH Foundation, thank you for your support! Fayette County Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital (25-bed hospital) with over 30 healthcare providers, complete with a full spectrum of healthcare services.

Ronald McDonald and local students.